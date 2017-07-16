Which 2017 NBA rookies have shoe deals with Nike, adidas and more?

Lonzo Ball may have the most discussed “shoe deal” in rookie history but the rest of the 2017 draft class has interesting stories too.

We took a look at the top prospects from the incoming rookies and what their sneaker deals will look like moving forward.

Dennis Smith Jr. — Unsigned

Dennis Smith Jr., who has yet to sign a shoe contract, has worn Jordan Brand shoes in both of his summer league games so far 👀 pic.twitter.com/6G2kJmKoce — Eye OT Wolf Sports (@EyeotWolf) July 9, 2017

During college, Smith wore Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose shoes. Both players have deals with adidas. Smith was one of the top prospects in the adidas Nations tournament in 2016.

After an impressive performance during summer league games in Las Vegas, he will likely get a better offer than what he would have before the draft.

Lillard had a similar approach in 2012. He is the only player to have a signature shoe released since that draft class.

During his first summer league games, Smith switched from adidas to Jordan sneakers.

Donovan Mitchell — adidas

Adidas has signed Utah Jazz rookie guard Donovan Mitchell to a multi-year shoe deal. The 13th pick has had a strong Summer League showing. — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 11, 2017

Last season, adidas signed five lottery prospects before the draft. This year, their only pick publicly signed (so far) is Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell.

Lonzo Ball — Big Baller Brand

You have the freedom to do whatever you want. I'm showcasing that. 🅱️🅱️🅱️ pic.twitter.com/4xGC1FQGX8 — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) July 14, 2017

While the Big Baller Brand has become a major talking point in sports media, Ball has worn shoes made by Nike, adidas, Under Armour and Jordan so far during Summer League.

Ball was asked if he intends to start a bidding war – if this is his “master plan” it seems Nike is still not yet willing to bite.

Josh Jackson — Under Armour

Also, sneaker news, if you missed it — UnderArmour officially signed Josh Jackson. He was a fixture on their prep circuit. — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 23, 2017

This was an interesting decision for both parties because Under Armour, otherwise, is essentially limited to Warriors superstar Stephen Curry as lead endorser.

Terrance Ferguson — Under Armour

Terrance Ferguson endorses Under Armour. Man, I would love to hear Westbrook's thoughts when he comes to practice in Curry 4s — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 23, 2017

Kris Stone, Under Armour’s Sr. Director of Global Sports Marketing, spoke about why the company signed Ferguson in 2016 (via Nice Kicks):

“Terrance is one of those rare, electrifying athletes who plays the game high above the rim with tremendous playmaking skills. The intensity that he brings to the game is something that you don’t find every day in a player his age.”

Ferguson, like Under Armour client Emmanuel Mudiay, played overseas rather than attending college last year.

Markelle Fultz — Nike

Fultz spoke with Yahoo about his decision to sign with Nike (via the Vertical):

“I went through the process with all of the companies. All of the brands did a great job. When I went to Nike with my mom and sister, they had a lot of pictures of me around campus, which was pretty cool. Nike is one of the brands that I’ve been with for a long time, so I had some favoritism going that way. It was something that I felt was best for me and my family.”

The Sixers rookie joins teammate Ben Simmons as back-to-back players to sign with Nike as the No. 1 overall pick.

Jayson Tatum — Nike

Jayson Tatum in the Nike PG 1 during NBA Summer League. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CMKqIyH9qW — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) July 10, 2017

Tatum dominated summer league for the Celtics and his shoes were one of the talking points during the process.

Jonathan Isaac — Nike

Projected high lottery wing forwards Jayson Tatum and Jonathan Isaac have both signed multi-year shoe deals with Nike Basketball. — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 21, 2017

De’Aaron Fox — Nike

Lottery pick De'Aaron Fox has agreed to a multi-year shoe deal with Nike, sources tell @TheVertical. The UK PG was a top target for brands. pic.twitter.com/6MwbbNuMmh — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 31, 2017

Lauri Markkanen — Nike

1st pair of basketball shoes I can remember wearing were @Nike, & today I'm excited to officially join the Nike Fam! https://t.co/CvSLkCDYXj — Lauri Markkanen (@MarkkanenLauri) July 10, 2017

Frank Ntilikina — Nike

Frank is signed with Nike from his Europe deal, but it expires Fall 2018. Similar to Porzingis' rookie year carry-over deal. https://t.co/Hfi5qDp9AT — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 11, 2017

The Knicks rookie will have the option to renew his deal with Nike next season.

Malik Monk — Nike

He signed with Nike before the draft is likely to switch to the Jordan brand because he was drafted by Charlotte, owned by Michael Jordan.

Zach Collins — Nike

He has worn Nike shoes during summer league and is expected to sign with the swoosh.

Bam Adebayo — Nike

Grateful To Be Apart Of The @nikebasketball Family 💪🏾 — Bam Adebayo (@Bam1of1) June 16, 2017

Adebayo is one of three Kentucky players to sign a shoe deal with Nike in this rookie class.

Harry Giles — Nike

Wow, Harry Giles gets a Nike deal. Couldn't happen to a nicer guy. I'm pulling for him. https://t.co/CXgwOfa5kG — SportsAngle (@SportsAngle) June 21, 2017

Giles had an interesting road to sign his endorsement deal with Nike. Once considered a projected No. 1 overall pick, he played just 11.5 minutes per game during his sole season in college as he recovered from injury,

Dwayne Bacon — Jordan Brand

There is one obvious perk when the owner of the team that selected you is also the owner of a shoe company. The proof is in the pudding for Bacon.