Which 2017 NBA rookies have shoe deals with Nike, adidas and more?

Lonzo Ball may have the most discussed “shoe deal” in rookie history but the rest of the 2017 draft class has interesting stories too.
We took a look at the top prospects from the incoming rookies and what their sneaker deals will look like moving forward.
Dennis Smith Jr. — Unsigned
During college, Smith wore Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose shoes. Both players have deals with adidas. Smith was one of the top prospects in the adidas Nations tournament in 2016.
After an impressive performance during summer league games in Las Vegas, he will likely get a better offer than what he would have before the draft.
Lillard had a similar approach in 2012. He is the only player to have a signature shoe released since that draft class.
During his first summer league games, Smith switched from adidas to Jordan sneakers.
Donovan Mitchell — adidas
Last season, adidas signed five lottery prospects before the draft. This year, their only pick publicly signed (so far) is Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell.
Lonzo Ball — Big Baller Brand
While the Big Baller Brand has become a major talking point in sports media, Ball has worn shoes made by Nike, adidas, Under Armour and Jordan so far during Summer League.
Ball was asked if he intends to start a bidding war – if this is his “master plan” it seems Nike is still not yet willing to bite.
Josh Jackson — Under Armour
This was an interesting decision for both parties because Under Armour, otherwise, is essentially limited to Warriors superstar Stephen Curry as lead endorser.
Terrance Ferguson — Under Armour
Kris Stone, Under Armour’s Sr. Director of Global Sports Marketing, spoke about why the company signed Ferguson in 2016 (via Nice Kicks):
“Terrance is one of those rare, electrifying athletes who plays the game high above the rim with tremendous playmaking skills. The intensity that he brings to the game is something that you don’t find every day in a player his age.”
Ferguson, like Under Armour client Emmanuel Mudiay, played overseas rather than attending college last year.
Markelle Fultz — Nike
Fultz spoke with Yahoo about his decision to sign with Nike (via the Vertical):
“I went through the process with all of the companies. All of the brands did a great job. When I went to Nike with my mom and sister, they had a lot of pictures of me around campus, which was pretty cool. Nike is one of the brands that I’ve been with for a long time, so I had some favoritism going that way. It was something that I felt was best for me and my family.”
The Sixers rookie joins teammate Ben Simmons as back-to-back players to sign with Nike as the No. 1 overall pick.
Jayson Tatum — Nike
Tatum dominated summer league for the Celtics and his shoes were one of the talking points during the process.
Jonathan Isaac — Nike
De’Aaron Fox — Nike
Lauri Markkanen — Nike
Frank Ntilikina — Nike
The Knicks rookie will have the option to renew his deal with Nike next season.
Malik Monk — Nike
He signed with Nike before the draft is likely to switch to the Jordan brand because he was drafted by Charlotte, owned by Michael Jordan.
Zach Collins — Nike
He has worn Nike shoes during summer league and is expected to sign with the swoosh.
Bam Adebayo — Nike
Adebayo is one of three Kentucky players to sign a shoe deal with Nike in this rookie class.
Harry Giles — Nike
Giles had an interesting road to sign his endorsement deal with Nike. Once considered a projected No. 1 overall pick, he played just 11.5 minutes per game during his sole season in college as he recovered from injury,
Dwayne Bacon — Jordan Brand
There is one obvious perk when the owner of the team that selected you is also the owner of a shoe company. The proof is in the pudding for Bacon.
