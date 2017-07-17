Trending stories: CJ McCollum, Luc Mbah a Moute and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Rockets, Mbah a Moute reach deal, sources say – via espn.com
July 16 05:58 PM
Luc Mbah a Moute became the latest free-agent addition by the Rockets, who agreed to a one-year deal with the veteran forward Sunday.
July 16 07:40 PM
CJ McCollum regrammed an image of Carmelo Anthony wearing a Portland Trail Blazers jersey. Could Melo be headed out West?
NBA G League FAQ – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
June 26 11:15 AM
This FAQ is designed to give readers insight into the nuances of the NBA G League. There are five sections: general information, roster…
Should rookies take two-way contracts or gamble on themselves in the G League? – via 2ways10days.com
July 14 09:26 AM
These new deals NBA teams are able to offer are potential game changers for rookies who want to remain stateside early in their careers
