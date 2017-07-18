NBA will eliminate 'home' and 'away' uniforms with Nike next season

Nike will begin their eight-year apparel deal with the NBA this season after adidas completed an eleven-year deal which began in 2006.

Major changes are not expected, but one interesting tweak is the way the league will look at home and away uniforms (via Real GM):

The NBA is eliminating “Home” and “Road” uniform designations as it begins its partnership with Nike. Home teams will pick which of their uniforms will be worn at all home games and visiting teams will choose a contrasting uniform.

The report mentions there will be four uniform editions, including the Association (class home whites), the Icon (road jerseys, featuring primary color of the team) and Classic throwback options.

Other changes include the Hornets, owned by Michael Jordan, officially switching to Nike’s Jordan Brand. The sleeved jersey will be used less often and corporate sponsors will be allowed to buy 2.5 x 2.5-inch patches on the left shoulder of uniforms.

Every NBA teams regular home/away jersey will stay the same but every team will get 1-3 new alternates, some will be absolutely wild. — Travis Singleton (@SneakerReporter) July 16, 2017