Trending stories: Paul Pierce, Kenny Atkinson, Melo situation and more

Kenny Atkinson explains his vision to patiently bring the Nets back to prominence – via sbnation.com
July 17 11:35 AM
Brooklyn’s head coach answered SB Nation’s questions at Vegas Summer League about his relationship with Sean Marks, Brook Lopez and D’Angelo Russell.
Paul Pierce Retires as a Boston Celtic – via nba.com
July 17 04:55 PM
The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed 10-time NBA All-Star and 19-year veteran Paul Pierce to a contract, enabling him to retire as a member of the organization with which he spent his first 15 NBA seasons.
Title tops Rudy Gay’s San Antonio bucket list – via espn.com
July 17 10:13 AM
Rudy Gay says he’s eager to play for Gregg Popovich, find his niche with the Spurs and help them win more NBA championships.
PODCAST: The Knicks, The Draft ,The Cavs and More – via basketballinsiders.com
July 17 09:01 PM
Basketball Insiders’ publisher Steve Kyler and NBA Writer Buddy Grizzard dig into the New York Knicks hires in the front office, the situation with Carmelo Anthony. How the NBA Draft could have played based on what we know now and the situations in Cleveland and Houston.
No buyout for Melo, says Knicks president – via newsday.com
July 17 02:34 PM
Knicks team president Steve Mills was clear about the potential for buying out Carmelo Anthony’s contract.“No,” he said Monday during a news conference as he
July 17 11:57 AM
Tilman Fertitta interested in buying the Rockets – via chron.com
July 17 05:11 PM
Fertitta has previous ties to the Rockets, serving as a director during the franchise’s championship seasons in 1994-95. Fertitta also was one of the original investors for the Texans, serving as partner until 2008 when he had to sell his share in the franchise to comply with NFL prohibiting team owners from having an interest in gambling-related business.
Alfonzo McKinnie can be a poor man’s Patterson for the Raptors – via 2ways10days.com
July 17 09:18 AM
Toronto lost Patrick Patterson from their bench unit and now are in desperate need of a floor-spacer on the wing
Nets guarantee Quincy Acy’s contract on same day he gets married – via nba.nbcsports.com
July 17 12:48 PM
Big day for Brooklyn forward
