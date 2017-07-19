12 things you may not know about Tracy McGrady

1. He would have played for Kentucky had he gone to college.

2. He’s said Michael Jordan nixed a trade that would have sent him to Chicago for Scottie Pippen.

3. He never finished in the Top 3 in the MVP vote.

4. He was acquired by the Magic in a sign-and-trade that sent a first-round pick to Toronto. The pick eventually returned to Orlando and was used to select Fran Vazquez.

5. In 2002-03, he took 24.2 shots per game. That’s 26.8 percent of his team’s overall shots.

6. He averaged 30-plus point per game in the playoffs four years in a row.

7. Orlando had the worst record in the NBA in his final season there.

8. He has the 12th highest PER in playoffs history among players with at least 400 minutes played.

9. He was the highest-paid player in the NBA in 2009-10 10. He never played a major tournament with Team USA.

11. He played one season in China and finished last with Qingdao Eagles.

12. He worked with Roger Clemens in pursuit of a baseball career But didn’t have much success with that.