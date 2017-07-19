Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gives LeBron James' agent better access to Lakers

When the Los Angeles Lakers announced they had officially signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the front office thanked his agent Rich Paul.

This is particularly interesting because Paul also represents LeBron James, who is now nearly constantly linked to the team. Of course, the decision to sign Caldwell-Pope has more to do with the starting lineup for Los Angeles lineup next season than anything else. He is signed to a one-year deal.

Rob Pelinka says agent Rich Paul contacted him, noticing how patient the Lakers have been with their cap space: ‘Let’s talk.’ — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) July 18, 2017

However, it’s hard not to notice Paul (also a longtime friend of the Cavaliers star) now has a direct line of communication to general manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office without fear of tampering.

Caldwell-Pope, whose future in Los Angeles is indefinite, said James is like a “big brother” to him. It’s worth mentioning that when Caldwell-Pope signed with the team, James tweeted his congratulations and called the 24-year-old guard his little brother.

Adrian Wojnarowski recently spoke about the connection (via ESPN):

“Obviously a good young two-way player, he shares the same agent as LeBron James: Rich Paul. As the Lakers pursuit of LeBron James heats up, they bring in someone who’s part of Klutch Sports.”

James has not been quiet about the Lakers recently. He went to watch the team play during summer league in Las Vegas and posted a photo on his Instagram of Los Angeles rookie Lonzo Ball wearing Nike shoes.

His wife, Savannah Brinson, would reportedly like to live “full-time” in L.A., where the family already owns a home. His children are enrolled in a private school in the area.

It’s important to view the Caldwell-Pope signing and the James speculation as independent from each other. But connecting the dots will be inevitable.