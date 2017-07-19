Nick Young on Lakers: 'I might be back and retire here one day'

Even though Nick Young recently signed with the Golden State Warriors, he still has a soft spot for his former team: the Los Angeles Lakers.

Young, who played for Cleveland High School in the valley and then at USC in college, spoke about his desire to eventually come back to Los Angeles in a recent interview (via O.C. Register):

“I love L.A., I might be back and retire here one day. I’ll come back with Kobe, M.J. and LeBron … Aren’t they all getting everyone next year? I would have to change numbers.”

Kyle Kuzma, a rookie for Los Angeles next season, was given No. 0 (previously worn by Young) before free agency began.

Meanwhile, Young hinted about James leaving the Cavaliers to play in the Western Conference once his contract elapses in Cleveland.

Players who have left Los Angeles and then come back to the Lakers before retirement include Metta World Peace, who left for the Knicks and then returned back to the team.