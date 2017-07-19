Sixers' JJ Redick says wife wanted Nets, Rockets offered more money

JJ Redick spoke about his decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent rather than the Houston Rockets or Brooklyn Nets.

Redick (who is coming off what he calls “the four best years of his career”) left the Clippers this offseason to sign with the Sixers. He spoke about this on his new podcast. Redick previously had a podcast on The Vertical network, formerly run by Adrian Wojnarowski for Yahoo.

However, he switched over to Uninterrupted – originally created and produced by the SpringHill Entertainment production company owned by LeBron James and run by Maverick Carter.

On the first episode with Carter, he spoke openly about his decisions during this free agency period.

Los Angeles Clippers

On the podcast, Redick spoke about his decision not to re-sign with the Clips, which he said wasn’t much of an option.

“I knew they weren’t going to be really able to commit financially long-term to a third shooting guard at a high rate, it’s just unrealistic. You can’t have thirty to forty million dollars to one position.”

He knew before the free agency period began that the Clippers would not bring him back for next season.

Brooklyn Nets

In June 2016, he purchased a $4.25 million penthouse in Dumbo – one of the more expensive neighborhoods in Brooklyn. This is his new offseason home.

Redick also worked out with Jeremy Lin during the summer. Redick may not have been a starter for the Nets considering Lin and new Brooklyn star D’Angelo Russell would compose the starting backcourt.

“The one team for Chelsea was the Nets. I was certainly interested in the Nets. I love what they’re building there … But once they were kind of off the table, it created a little bit of chaos.”

He called his wife’s influence for him to go to Brooklyn “a real pressure” before he eventually made his decision to sign with Philadelphia. His family will primarily live in Brooklyn next season.

Two sources told me #Nets interest in JJ Redick is real. Owns $4M condo in Dumbo, worked out w/ @JLin7 could be good influence on @Dloading — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) June 26, 2017

Houston Rockets

Redick said on the podcast Chris Paul was recruiting him to join him on the Rockets.

“It wasn’t about the money. Houston offered me more money than Philly. Total money. They offered me more money. I knew in Houston, I was going to come off of the bench. Me and Eric Gordon do a lot of the same things… It wasn’t necessarily going to be what I wanted at this point in my career for the court part of it.”

The big attraction to the Rockets is Redick wanted to play for a contender, but Redick eventually signed a one-year deal for $23 million with the Sixers.

J.J. Redick said on his new podcast that the #rockets offered him more total money than #sixers. Said role in Houston wasn't what he wanted. — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) July 19, 2017

Philadelphia 76ers

It was clear Redick wanted to be on a young team and had an interest in playing with the Timberwolves. He also wanted to play for coach Brett Brown.

He stressed on the podcast how much he wanted a long-term deal, so even though he signed a one-year contract this may not be a short stint in Philly (via CSN):

“My hope is that this is a long-term thing and that I’m here three or four years and can finish my career as a Sixer.”

Redick received predominantly positive feedback on the Philadephia roster as well as coach Brown and No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz.