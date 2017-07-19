Suns make three-time NBA champ James Jones VP of basketball operations

The Phoenix Suns have hired former Cleveland Cavaliers veteran and three-time NBA champion James Jones to their front office.

Here is what the Suns GM Ryan McDonough, who received a multi-year contract extension, said about the decision (via NBA.com):

“James has a wealth of experiences that will greatly benefit our organization. He is a three-time NBA Champion and has been one of the top executives with the National Basketball Players Association over the past few years. We welcome ‘Champ’ and his family to our Phoenix Suns family.”

Jones played 14 professional seasons in the NBA, including two with the Suns. Both seasons in Phoenix, his team won the Pacific Division title. During his career, he only once missed the postseason.

He won three championships later in his career as a teammate of LeBron James, including two with Miami and one with Cleveland. Like James, he has been to seven consecutive NBA Finals.

Perhaps most notably, he served as Secretary-Treasurer for the National Basketball Players Association.

James Jones is retiring and joining Phoenix Suns as Vice President of Basketball Ops. Suns GM Ryan McDonough gets contract extension. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 19, 2017