Ranking the top 10 best NBA uniforms

This week the NBA announced that as part of the league’s new uniform deal with Nike, each team will now have four different sets of threads to pick from. Before we get a look at all the new possible combinations for the 2017-18 season, let’s rank the top 10 best primary NBA uniforms.

10. Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers’ uniforms are interesting because they’re unique. The diagonal stripes – red, white, and silver on their black uniforms, red and black on their white uniforms – are unlike anything else in the NBA.

9. San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio’s black and silver look reminds of the Raiders’ uniforms. That’s a good thing. The Spur logo that stands in for the “U” is a nice touch.