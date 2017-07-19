Trending stories: Manu Ginobili, NBA uniforms and more

One more year for Spurs? Manu says si – via expressnews.com July 18 03:34 PM Be sure the reaction will be over the South Texas moon — both in the Spurs’ locker room and the city at large — for the return of an Argentine guard whose unorthodox name has become synonymous with the franchise. A four-time NBA champion and the fifth-leading scorer in Spurs history, Ginobili averaged 7.5 points and shot 39 percent last season, career lows. [.. … Shares

‘The Man with the Golden Arm’ happy to be back with the Heat, not starting over again – via miamiherald.com July 18 04:18 PM Had the Miami Heat not been able to clear the salary cap space it needed to pick up his $6.27 million option for next season by 11:59 p.m. on July 7, Wayne Ellington, 29, would have just done what he’s done every summer for the last five years and prepared himself to start over with a new team. He’s glad it never came to that. Shares

Opportunity drove Jonathon Simmons to Orlando – via orlandosentinel.com July 18 09:34 PM Jonathon Simmons sees an opportunity with the Orlando Magic Shares

NBA AM: A 1-16 NBA Playoff Format? – via basketballinsiders.com July 18 10:21 AM Steve Kyler addresses a 1-16 playoff format and why the draft lottery may be here to stay. Shares