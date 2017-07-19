USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Manu Ginobili, NBA uniforms and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 18 02:23 PM
It’s been five days since Tim Kawakami announced his departure from The Mercury News after 17 years. His tweets surprised many and brought up several questions from longtime readers. For instance, I was asked on more than one occasion whether he would be replacing J.T. The Brick (the Las Vegas Raiders mouthpiece whose tenure with […]

July 01 10:20 AM
How many teams still have max cap room? What kind of deals can contenders still make? We’re updating the need-to-know information throughout free agency as each deal comes in.

One more year for Spurs? Manu says si – via expressnews.com

July 18 03:34 PM
Be sure the reaction will be over the South Texas moon — both in the Spurs’ locker room and the city at large — for the return of an Argentine guard whose unorthodox name has become synonymous with the franchise. A four-time NBA champion and the fifth-leading scorer in Spurs history, Ginobili averaged 7.5 points and shot 39 percent last season, career lows. [.. …

July 18 12:25 PM
Manu Ginobili, who’d been contemplating retirement, is finalizing details of his return to the San Antonio Spurs, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

July 18 10:19 AM
Which players stood out, and what are the big takeaways? Our crew breaks down the NBA summer league.

July 18 11:33 AM
The new two-way contracts are great for teams but worse for most players. Let agents explain why.

July 18 12:12 PM
Nike and the NBA release details of four new primary uniforms and give a first glimpse of the Golden State Warriors’ Association jersey.

July 18 02:49 PM
Willie Reed, a free agent center, has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Clippers, sources said. Reed played 71 games for the Heat last season.

July 18 04:18 PM
Had the Miami Heat not been able to clear the salary cap space it needed to pick up his $6.27 million option for next season by 11:59 p.m. on July 7, Wayne Ellington, 29, would have just done what he’s done every summer for the last five years and prepared himself to start over with a new team. He’s glad it never came to that.

July 19 12:07 AM
Free-agent guard Mario Chalmers is finalizing a one-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Opportunity drove Jonathon Simmons to Orlando – via orlandosentinel.com

July 18 09:34 PM
Jonathon Simmons sees an opportunity with the Orlando Magic

NBA AM: A 1-16 NBA Playoff Format? – via basketballinsiders.com

July 18 10:21 AM
Steve Kyler addresses a 1-16 playoff format and why the draft lottery may be here to stay.

July 17 09:18 AM
Toronto lost Patrick Patterson from their bench unit and now are in desperate need of a floor-spacer on the wing

July 18 08:22 PM
