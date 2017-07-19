Trending stories: Manu Ginobili, NBA uniforms and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Interview: Tim Kawakami on leaving The Mercury News and joining The Athletic – Bay Area Sports Guy – via bayareasportsguy.com
July 18 02:23 PM
It’s been five days since Tim Kawakami announced his departure from The Mercury News after 17 years. His tweets surprised many and brought up several questions from longtime readers. For instance, I was asked on more than one occasion whether he would be replacing J.T. The Brick (the Las Vegas Raiders mouthpiece whose tenure with […]
Every deal all 30 NBA teams can still make – via espn.com
July 01 10:20 AM
How many teams still have max cap room? What kind of deals can contenders still make? We’re updating the need-to-know information throughout free agency as each deal comes in.
One more year for Spurs? Manu says si – via expressnews.com
July 18 03:34 PM
Be sure the reaction will be over the South Texas moon — both in the Spurs’ locker room and the city at large — for the return of an Argentine guard whose unorthodox name has become synonymous with the franchise. A four-time NBA champion and the fifth-leading scorer in Spurs history, Ginobili averaged 7.5 points and shot 39 percent last season, career lows. [.. …
Sources: Ginobili closing in on Spurs return – via espn.com
July 18 12:25 PM
Manu Ginobili, who’d been contemplating retirement, is finalizing details of his return to the San Antonio Spurs, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Top rookies, surprises, disappointments in summer league – via espn.com
July 18 10:19 AM
Which players stood out, and what are the big takeaways? Our crew breaks down the NBA summer league.
Why some NBA agents worry about the new 2-way contracts – via sbnation.com
July 18 11:33 AM
The new two-way contracts are great for teams but worse for most players. Let agents explain why.
Nike and the NBA Reveal the First of the League’s 2017-18 Game Uniforms – via news.nike.com
July 18 12:12 PM
Nike and the NBA release details of four new primary uniforms and give a first glimpse of the Golden State Warriors’ Association jersey.
Sources: Reed agrees to $1.5M deal with Clips – via espn.com
July 18 02:49 PM
Willie Reed, a free agent center, has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Clippers, sources said. Reed played 71 games for the Heat last season.
‘The Man with the Golden Arm’ happy to be back with the Heat, not starting over again – via miamiherald.com
July 18 04:18 PM
Had the Miami Heat not been able to clear the salary cap space it needed to pick up his $6.27 million option for next season by 11:59 p.m. on July 7, Wayne Ellington, 29, would have just done what he’s done every summer for the last five years and prepared himself to start over with a new team. He’s glad it never came to that.
Sources: Chalmers, Grizzlies closing on deal – via espn.com
July 19 12:07 AM
Free-agent guard Mario Chalmers is finalizing a one-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Opportunity drove Jonathon Simmons to Orlando – via orlandosentinel.com
July 18 09:34 PM
Jonathon Simmons sees an opportunity with the Orlando Magic
NBA AM: A 1-16 NBA Playoff Format? – via basketballinsiders.com
July 18 10:21 AM
Steve Kyler addresses a 1-16 playoff format and why the draft lottery may be here to stay.
Alfonzo McKinnie can be a poor man’s Patterson for the Raptors – via 2ways10days.com
July 17 09:18 AM
Toronto lost Patrick Patterson from their bench unit and now are in desperate need of a floor-spacer on the wing
July 18 08:22 PM
