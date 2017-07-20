Derrick Rose nearing a relatively cheap one-year deal with Cavaliers

Former NBA MVP and New York Knicks free agent point guard Derrick Rose is in “serious talks” with the Cleveland Cavaliers for a contract.

Derrick Rose is in serious talks with the Cavs on a 1-year deal, sources tell @wojespn and me. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 20, 2017

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports Rose would sign a one-year deal with the Cavaliers. If he is offered the NBA minimum salary, Rose would make $2.1 million next season due to his professional experience.

The most Cleveland could offer him is the taxpayer mid-level exception. Last season, the Cavaliers were the only team to use the exemption. The max their front office can offer him for next year is $2.5 million.

This is a huge drop off from what he expected to make in January (via ESPN):

Some close to Rose have told friends he will seek a max contract this summer. For Rose, that pact would be for five years and nearly $150 million.

But if the team does decide to sign Rose, it will still be pricey. While Rose would be a $1.5 million cap hit, Cleveland’s tax bill would increase $14.1 million more with the signing.

The Cavaliers tax bill would increase from $71.8M to $83.4M if the remaining tax ML is used. Rose would cost $14.1M (salary + tax). — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 20, 2017

While the Bucks also expressed interest in signing Rose, no meeting was reportedly scheduled. Milwaukee would have had to make a trade to sign him.

The Clippers were also a contender to sign Rose and could have offered him significantly more money. The Spurs also showed “strong interest” before the free agency period began.