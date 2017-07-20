Lakers can provide more money, playing time to Derrick Rose than Cavs

While former NBA MVP Derrick Rose was linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier today, the Los Angeles Lakers are now reportedly in the mix.

Obviously Lakers feel they have a shot at Rose b/c they can offer more playing time in a better environment after his tumultuous year in NY — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 20, 2017

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reports the Lakers can offer their $4.3 million mid-level room exception to sign Rose. For comparison, the Cavaliers would offer the veteran minimum of $2.1 million to sign him as a backup point guard for next season.

As such, Rose could make more than twice as much to play as the backup to Lonzo Ball rather than as backup to Kyrie Irving.

Sources say Derrick Rose "just wants to play ball," so it appears whichever team can sell its atmosphere, defined role will have advantage. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 20, 2017

Rose is also reportedly most interested in playing time and Los Angeles would offer more of a defined role than Cleveland could provide.

Los Angeles is in pursuit of a backup point guard to play alongside Ball and may look to bring back Tyler Ennis (via Los Angeles Times):

Right now, the Lakers don’t have a true backup point guard, but they are leaning toward re-signing Tyler Ennis, who joined the team via trade last season.

If the Lakers do not land Rose and he signs elsewhere, expect the Lakers to either bring back Ennis or sign another younger point guard like Ian Clark or Isaiah Canaan.