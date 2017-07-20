Ranking: The NBA players with the most Win Shares in the 90's Ranking: The NBA players with the most Win Shares in the 90's Gallery Ranking: The NBA players with the most Win Shares in the 90's July 20, 2017- by HoopsHype staff 11 shares share tweet sms send email By: HoopsHype staff | July 20, 2017 No, it’s not Michael Jordan at No. 1. <p>15. Shawn Kemp: 82.5.</p> <p>14. Patrick Ewing: 83.9.</p> <p>13. Horace Grant: 85.3.</p> <p>12. Jeff Hornacek: 86.4.</p> <p>11. Detlef Schrempf: 88.1.</p> <p>10. Hakeem Olajuwon: 90.7.</p> <p>9. Shaquille O'Neal: 94.1.</p> <p>8. Gary Payton: 94.2.</p> <p>7. Charles Barkley: 96.8.</p> <p>6. Scottie Pippen: 100.1.</p> <p>5. Reggie Miller: 108.8.</p> <p>4. Michael Jordan: 112.1.</p> <p>3. John Stockton: 117.4.</p> <p>2. David Robinson: 135.3.</p> <p>1. Karl Malone: 146.3.</p> Evergreen, Featured, Top, Gallery Gallery, Evergreen, Featured, Top, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz 11 shares share tweet sms send email
Comments