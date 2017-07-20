Shane Larkin leaves lots of money on table to sign with Celtics

Shane Larkin, son of MLB Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin, will sign with the Boston Celtics rather than stay in Europe next season.

Source: Boston Celtics, Shane Larkin agree on NBA comeback deal. Widely considered best Euroleague free-agent PG with Milos Teodosic gone. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) July 20, 2017

Larkin was expected to re-sign with Baskonia, a Spanish team, on a two-year deal worth $6.5 million.

Instead, Larkin will attempt to make a return to the NBA. Boston does not have many ballhandlers so he has a legitimate chance to make the roster, albeit with not much playing time.

The Celtics offered him a one-year guaranteed deal. Because they do not have any cap space left, they can sign him for the veteran minimum. Considering he has played three seasons in the NBA, he would make $1.5 million next season.

Shane Larkin has agreed to a one-year, guaranteed deal with the Celtics, per sources. @IAmDPick reported first. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) July 20, 2017

He shot 43.0 percent from the field with 5.8 ppg and 3.2 apg (10.2 points and 5.6 assists per 36 minutes) during his NBA career. Larkin played for three different teams during this stretch.

Meanwhile, he shot 41.5 percent with 13.6 ppg and 5.3 apg (17.3 points and 6.8 assists per 36 minutes) in Europe last season.

The Celtics have just one roster spot remaining. The signing of Larkin means it’s less likely 2016 first-round pick Guerschon Yabusele will play for Boston next year.