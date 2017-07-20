Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony trade talk, James Jones, two-way contracts and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Ian Begley & Howard Beck – via espn.com
July 19 02:24 PM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Ian Begley and Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck about some Carmelo Anthony trade scenarios, the state of the Knicks, and much more.
July 19 06:48 PM
The Trail Blazers cornerstones reach out to Carmelo Anthony about a trade, but choose not to reveal the nature of what the New York star said.
HoopsHype explains: How do two-way contracts work? – via hoopshype.com
July 20 02:00 AM
The NBA’s new two-way contracts, introduced in the latest Collective Bargaining Agreement, is the largely expected result of teams increasingly either partnering up with or owning G League (D-Leagu…
Should rookies take two-way contracts or gamble on themselves in the G League? – via 2ways10days.com
July 14 09:26 AM
These new deals NBA teams are able to offer are potential game changers for rookies who want to remain stateside early in their careers
July 19 10:27 PM
Damian Lillard describes a conversation he had with Carmelo Anthony while CJ McCollum adds that Anthony’s potential presence with the Trail Blazers would make them a force in the Western Conference.
Ginobili’s return gives Spurs something to count on – via expressnews.com
July 19 07:59 PM
Last winter, in the midst of one of those up-and-down weeks when Manu Ginobili looked alternatingly like an ageless wonder and a decrepit old man, someone mentioned that it must be impossible for the Spurs to know what to expect with him. [.. …
Miami’s own James Jones moves into Suns’ front office as 14-year playing career ends – via miamiherald.com
July 19 05:41 PM
Jones ended his career by playing in seven consecutive NBA Finals joining LeBron James and six Boston Celtics Hall of Famers from the 1950s and 1960s as the only players in NBA history to play in The Finals in seven consecutive seasons.
What would Wizards-era Michael Jordan contract look like in 2017? – via hoopshype.com
July 19 10:05 AM
Michael Jordan could have signed for an average annual value somewhere between $5 million and $27 million per season.
Could G League teams host FIBA World Cup qualifiers? – via 2ways10days.com
July 19 09:44 AM
Americas qualifying begins this November
One more year for Spurs? Manu says si – via expressnews.com
July 18 03:34 PM
Be sure the reaction will be over the South Texas moon — both in the Spurs’ locker room and the city at large — for the return of an Argentine guard whose unorthodox name has become synonymous with the franchise. A four-time NBA champion and the fifth-leading scorer in Spurs history, Ginobili averaged 7.5 points and shot 39 percent last season, career lows. [.. …
Did Otto Porter ever really consider leaving the Wizards? – via csnmidatlantic.com
July 19 12:55 PM
After his contract extension press conference, Otto Porter sat down with CSN’s Chris Miller to discuss whether or not he really thought about leaving
