Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony trade talk, James Jones, two-way contracts and more

HoopsHype explains: How do two-way contracts work? – via hoopshype.com July 20 02:00 AM The NBA's new two-way contracts, introduced in the latest Collective Bargaining Agreement, is the largely expected result of teams increasingly either partnering up with or owning G League (D-Leagu…

McCollum says Blazers would easily be top 3 in West with Carmelo – ESPN Video – via espn.com July 19 10:27 PM Damian Lillard describes a conversation he had with Carmelo Anthony while CJ McCollum adds that Anthony's potential presence with the Trail Blazers would make them a force in the Western Conference.

Ginobili's return gives Spurs something to count on – via expressnews.com July 19 07:59 PM Last winter, in the midst of one of those up-and-down weeks when Manu Ginobili looked alternatingly like an ageless wonder and a decrepit old man, someone mentioned that it must be impossible for the Spurs to know what to expect with him. [.. …

Miami's own James Jones moves into Suns' front office as 14-year playing career ends – via miamiherald.com July 19 05:41 PM Jones ended his career by playing in seven consecutive NBA Finals joining LeBron James and six Boston Celtics Hall of Famers from the 1950s and 1960s as the only players in NBA history to play in The Finals in seven consecutive seasons.

One more year for Spurs? Manu says si – via expressnews.com July 18 03:34 PM Be sure the reaction will be over the South Texas moon — both in the Spurs' locker room and the city at large — for the return of an Argentine guard whose unorthodox name has become synonymous with the franchise. A four-time NBA champion and the fifth-leading scorer in Spurs history, Ginobili averaged 7.5 points and shot 39 percent last season, career lows. [.. …