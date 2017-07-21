10 things you may not know about Derrick Rose

1. In high school, he wore No. 25 in honor of Benji Wilson, the Chicago basketball phenom who was murdered at age 17.

2. He scored 36 points in his playoff debut in 2009.

3. In 2010, he became the first Bull selected to the All-Star Game since Michael Jordan.

4. He’s only made an All-NBA Team once. The year he won the MVP award.

5. In 2011, he told HoopsHype he expected to win multiple championships.

6. He’s never shot better than 34 percent from three in the NBA or college.

7. He scored a career-high 42 points vs. Indiana in 2011.

8. In 2012, he agreed to a deal with adidas reportedly worth at least $185 million over 13 years.

9. He’s one of only four active players with two world championships. The others are Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Rudy Gay.

10. He has paid for the funerals of many victims of violence in Chicago.