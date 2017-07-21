Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving reportedly seeking a trade

Cleveland Cavaliers 25-year-old star point guard Kyrie Irving asked to be traded last week, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.
LeBron James was reportedly “blindsided” by the report about his teammate.
Irving recently spoke about how Cleveland is in a “peculiar place” this offseason (via SI.com):
“Like I said, we’re in a peculiar place. The best thing we can do is handle things with class and professionalism. Obviously, we have a great owner that’s willing to spend a little money on guys that he believes in. At this point, we just see what happens throughout the summer.”
Earlier this summer, Irving was linked in a trade to the Suns as well as a refuted report about him heading to the Jazz.
While the news comes as a surprise, it may be hard for the front office to make a move considering they do not currently have a general manager.
It seems unlikely a team would make a trade without knowing the direction a future general manager would like to take the franchise.
Multiple sources have confirmed Irving has requested a trade from Cleveland, though it is presently unclear if it’s because he does not wish to play with LeBron James.
