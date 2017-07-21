Pau Gasol signs three-year deal with the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs big man and NBA veteran Pau Gasol has agreed to stay with his team for three more seasons, according to ESPN reports.

Free agent Pau Gasol has agreed on a three-year deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2017

This week, Gasol provided insight into why he plans to stay in San Antonio for a long-term deal (via Mundo Deportivo):

“My intention is to negotiate a contract extension, not just to play a year longer. It’s true that it (opting out) gave them (Spurs) the flexibility to be stronger. I will wait until the next two days to see if an interesting offer is coming, but today I would like to extend my relationship with San Antonio, a team where I have room for improvement after this year of adapting.”

When Gasol opted out of his $16.2 million deal earlier this offseason, he helped provide the Spurs with the cap space necessary to sign Rudy Gay as a free agent.

His new deal was projected to be worth upwards of $10 million in the first season. He will have a partial guarantee on the final season of his three-year deal.

Gasol could retire after two more seasons with the Spurs, much like former San Antonio big man Tim Duncan did on his final NBA contract.