Spurs, Heat, Timberwolves and Knicks early favorites for Kyrie Irving

After rumors emerged that Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, we have learned the frontrunners to land him.

While other teams may soon surface, these are the four franchises currently linked to Irving. It’s interesting to see this list for the Cavaliers point guard, though it’s important to note Irving does not have a no-trade clause and can be traded to any team in the league.

ESPN Sources: On Kyrie Irving front, Cavs were given four preferred landing spots: New York, Miami, San Antonio, Minnesota. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 21, 2017

San Antonio Spurs

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Spurs were the immediate frontrunner to acquire Irving. If Irving is traded to San Antonio, the most likely players to be involved are point guard Dejounte Murray as well as NBA veterans Danny Green and LaMarcus Aldridge.

New York Knicks

Irving, who is originally from New Jersey, would become an immediate fan favorite for New York. The Knicks could do a sign-and-trade with Derrick Rose, who the Cavaliers already coveted, and include Kristaps Porzingis as well.

A sign-and-trade with Rose, however, would be incredibly difficult because they renounced his rights. While Kristaps Porzingis was a public option for a trade earlier this offseason, it seems less likely with Phil Jackson no longer with the organization.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Note Irving was on Team USA with Jimmy Butler and Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau was an assistant. Irving targeted Chicago when Butler was still on the team.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, they would not be able to include Jeff Teague in a trade until December 15 due to free agency restrictions. If Irving wanted to leave Cleveland because he was tired of sharing the spotlight with LeBron James, Minnesota would be a tough choice considering all of the star power they have recently added.

Miami Heat

The Heat would struggle to provide enough assets to complete a trade for Irving considering they do not have future draft picks. While they could offer Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow and 2017 1st-round draft pick Bam Adebayo, that does not seem like a trade Cleveland would want.