Trending stories: Anthony Davis-to-Celtics talk, Derrick Rose and more

From Dream Teams to superteams – via espn.com July 20 08:05 AM The Beard, CP3 … and Melo? The biggest NBA moves show us the link between Team USA and the superteam era.

Report: Thunder sign Dakari Johnson – via normantranscript.com July 20 08:42 PM OKLAHOMA CITY — The Thunder have signed former second-round pick Dakari Johnson to a two-year guaranteed contract, The Vertical's Shams Charania reports.

D'Angelo Russell On Two Seasons With Lakers, Trade To Nets – via lakersindex.com July 20 01:21 PM After being selected second overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, D'Angelo Russell was thought to be the heir apparent to Kobe Bryant once the Los Angeles Lakers legend retired. In his lone season at Ohio

Captain Udonis Haslem back for his 15th season with the Miami Heat – via miamiherald.com July 20 04:16 PM The franchise's all-time leader in rebounds and a member of all three of its championship teams signed a one-year deal at the veteran's minimum of $2.3 million on Thursday afternoon to return as the Heat's captain and a frontcourt reserve off the bench.

Mannix, Beck: Anthony Davis-to-Celtics not that far-fetched – via csnne.com July 20 11:50 AM The New Orleans Pelicans' continuing dysfunction – and the position the Celtics are in – make an Anthony Davis-to-Boston scenario a real possibility, say Chris Mannix and Howard Beck on the Vertical Podcast.