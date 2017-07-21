USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Anthony Davis-to-Celtics talk, Derrick Rose and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 20 11:39 AM
Derrick Rose, who has met with several teams over the last three weeks, is in serious talks with the Cavaliers about a one-year deal, sources told ESPN.

Ian Begley & Howard Beck – via espn.com

July 19 02:24 PM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Ian Begley and Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck about some Carmelo Anthony trade scenarios, the state of the Knicks, and much more.

July 20 08:05 AM
The Beard, CP3 … and Melo? The biggest NBA moves show us the link between Team USA and the superteam era.

Report: Thunder sign Dakari Johnson – via normantranscript.com

July 20 08:42 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Thunder have signed former second-round pick Dakari Johnson to a two-year guaranteed contract, The Vertical’s Shams Charania reports.

July 20 08:58 PM
That isn’t going to solve the core problem of why this deal is not close to being done.

July 20 01:21 PM
After being selected second overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, D’Angelo Russell was thought to be the heir apparent to Kobe Bryant once the Los Angeles Lakers legend retired. In his lone season at Ohio

July 20 04:16 PM
The franchise’s all-time leader in rebounds and a member of all three of its championship teams signed a one-year deal at the veteran’s minimum of $2.3 million on Thursday afternoon to return as the Heat’s captain and a frontcourt reserve off the bench.

July 19 05:18 AM
July 20 11:50 AM
The New Orleans Pelicans’ continuing dysfunction – and the position the Celtics are in – make an Anthony Davis-to-Boston scenario a real possibility, say Chris Mannix and Howard Beck on the Vertical Podcast.

July 20 11:08 AM
1)      The 31-year-old, four-time All-Star point guard immediately becomes New Orleans’ most experienced and playoff-tested roster member, as well as the only current Pelicans player to boast an NBA championship ring. Rondo was a key cog for Boston’s 2008 title team, starting in all 103 of his appearances that season (77 regular season games, plus 26 playoff contests) …

