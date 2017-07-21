Trending stories: Anthony Davis-to-Celtics talk, Derrick Rose and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Rose, Cavs engaged in serious talks – via espn.com
July 20 11:39 AM
Derrick Rose, who has met with several teams over the last three weeks, is in serious talks with the Cavaliers about a one-year deal, sources told ESPN.
Ian Begley & Howard Beck – via espn.com
July 19 02:24 PM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Ian Begley and Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck about some Carmelo Anthony trade scenarios, the state of the Knicks, and much more.
From Dream Teams to superteams – via espn.com
July 20 08:05 AM
The Beard, CP3 … and Melo? The biggest NBA moves show us the link between Team USA and the superteam era.
Report: Thunder sign Dakari Johnson – via normantranscript.com
July 20 08:42 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Thunder have signed former second-round pick Dakari Johnson to a two-year guaranteed contract, The Vertical’s Shams Charania reports.
Report: Carmelo Anthony willing to waive $8 million trade kicker for Rockets – via nba.nbcsports.com
July 20 08:58 PM
That isn’t going to solve the core problem of why this deal is not close to being done.
D’Angelo Russell On Two Seasons With Lakers, Trade To Nets – via lakersindex.com
July 20 01:21 PM
After being selected second overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, D’Angelo Russell was thought to be the heir apparent to Kobe Bryant once the Los Angeles Lakers legend retired. In his lone season at Ohio
Captain Udonis Haslem back for his 15th season with the Miami Heat – via miamiherald.com
July 20 04:16 PM
The franchise’s all-time leader in rebounds and a member of all three of its championship teams signed a one-year deal at the veteran’s minimum of $2.3 million on Thursday afternoon to return as the Heat’s captain and a frontcourt reserve off the bench.
July 20 12:22 PM
Peter Vecsey is creating NBA coverage – via patreon.com
July 19 05:18 AM
Become a patron of Peter Vecsey today:
Read posts by Peter Vecsey and get access to exclusive
content and experiences on the world’s largest membership
platform for artists and creators.
Read posts by Peter Vecsey and get access to exclusive
content and experiences on the world’s largest membership
platform for artists and creators.
Mannix, Beck: Anthony Davis-to-Celtics not that far-fetched – via csnne.com
July 20 11:50 AM
The New Orleans Pelicans’ continuing dysfunction – and the position the Celtics are in – make an Anthony Davis-to-Boston scenario a real possibility, say Chris Mannix and Howard Beck on the Vertical Podcast.
Five things to know about Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo – via nba.com
July 20 11:08 AM
1) The 31-year-old, four-time All-Star point guard immediately becomes New Orleans’ most experienced and playoff-tested roster member, as well as the only current Pelicans player to boast an NBA championship ring. Rondo was a key cog for Boston’s 2008 title team, starting in all 103 of his appearances that season (77 regular season games, plus 26 playoff contests) …
