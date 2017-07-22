Eric Bledsoe could be best fit for Cavaliers in trade for Kyrie Irving

While Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Kyrie Irving mentioned teams he wanted to play, the Phoenix Suns (not listed) may make the most sense.

Something @kpelton suggested makes sense: Kyrie to Phoenix for a package centered around Eric Bledsoe, young players/picks. — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) July 21, 2017

In an article from ESPN’s Kevin Pelton, Eric Bledsoe was mentioned as a centerpiece of a deal for Irving.

Bledsoe, who shares an agent with LeBron James, had a career-high in three-pointers made last season. The Suns also have enough cap space to take on Irving and help save Cleveland on their high payroll next season.

James has spoken highly of Bledsoe and attended his wedding earlier this month (via AZCentral.com):

LeBron James looks at Eric Bledsoe as a little brother. In 2014, the Cleveland Cavaliers star worked out with the Suns point guard during the summer. At the time, Bledsoe and the Suns were in the midst of contract negotiations. James – who shares the same agent as Bledsoe – publicly urged the Suns to “break bread” and get a deal done. Since then, their relationship has remained strong. In the past, James has called Bledsoe a future All-Star.

Even if James does leave Cleveland, however, Bledsoe is still a decent player to build around for the future. In fact, former Suns teammate Goran Dragic has called Bledsoe “mini-LeBron” in the past.

Earlier this offseason, Bledsoe was linked to the Cavaliers in a different deal for Irving. ESPN’s Jalen Rose also predicted Bledsoe-for-Irving in September 2014.