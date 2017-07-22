USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Kyrie Irving trade rumors, John Wall, Pau Gasol and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 21 10:59 PM
The Cavs’ All-Star point guard has decided Cleveland’s stage is too small for both he and LeBron.

July 21 05:32 PM
A formal announcement to announce the promotion of Koby Altman from assistant general manager to GM is expected from the Cavaliers soon, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Kyrie Irving Problem – via espn.com

July 21 07:43 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tom Haberstroh, Tim Macmahon and Dave McMenamin with the latest on Kyrie Irving being unhappy in Cleveland.

July 21 04:58 PM
Kyrie Irving is ready to leave LeBron. Should the Cavs make a move? Kevin Pelton examines possible trade options.

July 21 10:47 PM
The point guard gets a $170 million extension, which begins in 2019 and allows him to opt out in the fourth year.

July 21 03:42 PM
Kyrie Irving — one part of Cleveland’s Big Three that has reached three straight NBA Finals — has asked the Cavaliers to trade him, a source told ESPN.

July 21 09:34 PM
Late last month, Spurs center Pau Gasol dropped a bit of a bombshell on the NBA when he declined a $16 million option in order to become a free agent. In exchange for a longer term deal, Gasol would re-sign at an annual salary that would help the Spurs clear the books to make a big splash in summer free agency …

July 21 10:21 PM
Washington Wizards star John Wall has reached agreement on a four-year, $170 million super maximum contract extension, league sources told The Vertical.

July 21 07:11 AM
At 30, Angel McCoughtry could tell her body needed a break from the game, so she took a season off from the W.N.B.A. and opened McCoughtry’s Ice Cream in Atlanta.

July 21 12:36 PM
Loyd went from unknown to breakout guard in the G League last year. Now his journey continues as the offseason takes hold.

July 21 05:51 PM
The weird part is the Cavs are still good.

