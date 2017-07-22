Trending stories: Kyrie Irving trade rumors, John Wall, Pau Gasol and more

The Kyrie Irving Problem – via espn.com July 21 07:43 PM Brian Windhorst, Tom Haberstroh, Tim Macmahon and Dave McMenamin with the latest on Kyrie Irving being unhappy in Cleveland. Shares

Gasol in, and another bombshell to come? – via expressnews.com July 21 09:34 PM Late last month, Spurs center Pau Gasol dropped a bit of a bombshell on the NBA when he declined a $16 million option in order to become a free agent. In exchange for a longer term deal, Gasol would re-sign at an annual salary that would help the Spurs clear the books to make a big splash in summer free agency … Shares

Sources: John Wall agrees to $170M extension with Wizards – via sports.yahoo.com July 21 10:21 PM Washington Wizards star John Wall has reached agreement on a four-year, $170 million super maximum contract extension, league sources told The Vertical. Shares