Ranking: The NBA players with the most Win Shares in the 80's

By: HoopsHype staff | July 23, 2017

15. Dominique Wilkins: 74.6.

14. Charles Barkley: 80.4.

13. Maurice Cheeks: 82.0.

12. Alex English: 82.6.

11. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 82.6.

10. Sidney Moncrief: 83.7.

9. Jack Sikma: 86.2.

8. Bill Laimbeer: 86.7.

7. Michael Jordan: 92.4.

6. Robert Parish: 94.3.

5. Adrian Dantley: 95.9.

4. Kevin McHale: 98.4.

3. Moses Malone: 111.4.

2. Larry Bird: 122.5.

1. Magic Johnson: 126.3.

It's Magic vs. Bird on top as you would expect being the 80's.
