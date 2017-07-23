USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Kyrie Irving's trade request, Kristaps Porzingis and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 22 02:20 PM
James is responsible for the empowerment of the modern basketball superstar, showing how well Irving has learned to dictate terms before they’re dictated to him.

July 22 01:08 PM
What will the Cavs do now after Kyrie Irving’s shocking trade request? Kevin Pelton breaks down Cleveland’s four options going forward.

June 26 10:19 AM
Teams now have two additional roster spots, but their use is guarded with specific parameters under new two-way contracts.

July 22 02:13 PM
Although Latvian journalists were instructed not to query Kristaps Porzingis about the Knicks travails during training camp for the European Championships, a kid camper had no such restrictions. La…

July 22 09:30 PM
The Memphis Grizzlies have signed former Oregon forward Dillon Brooks, a second-round pick in last month’s NBA draft.

July 19 04:15 AM
July 22 03:22 PM
Pistons third-year forward returns to P3 to recapture his bravado, groove from rookie season

The scrimmage in Monte Carlo – via espn.com

July 22 01:31 PM
Today marks the 25-year anniversary of the Dream Team’s most challenging game – an intrasquad scrimmage in Monte Carlo

July 22 01:50 PM
What Kyrie Irving’s request is not, nor could it really be, is a reflection on LeBron James’ future in Cleveland. They are incongruous.

