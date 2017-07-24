Report: Derrick Rose discussed replacing Kyrie Irving and potentially starting for Cavs

If the Cleveland Cavaliers trade Kyrie Irving, they may try to land a point guard as part of their return for the 25-year-old. If they don’t acquire a floor general, the team is reportedly comfortable penciling Derrick Rose in as their starter.

The language of one report announcing the Rose signing was particularly interesting (via Cleveland.com):

Derrick Rose and the Cavaliers agreed to a one-year deal for $2.1 million Monday after spending the day together, discussing how the team will return to the Finals without Kyrie Irving. Rose, 28, the 2011 NBA MVP whose career has been hampered by knee injuries, will come to the Cavs looking for his first trip to the Finals after eight pro seasons. He’s also looking at a potential starting spot in the same lineup with LeBron James, now that Irving has asked for a trade and James is eager to see him off.

Joe Vardon, who wrote this article, is a trusted beat writer who covers the Cavaliers. His story indicates that Rose could start for Cleveland next season and that this may have been discussed when the two sides met on Monday.

It’s also particularly noteworthy to learn that James is “eager to see [Irving] off” as this would mean Rose is poised to play major minutes for the Cavaliers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski adds that Rose was in communication with James before he signed with Cleveland.

Prior to Irving’s trade demand, Rose strongly considered joining the Los Angeles Lakers since they could have offered more money and potentially a bigger role. But if the Cavaliers trade Irving, it is entirely possible Rose would receive significant playing time – and possibly even start – for one of the East’s top teams.

Derrick Rose has communicated with LeBron James through the process that led him to the Cavaliers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2017