Joe Budden on his Knicks, Kyrie Irving, NBA players who can rap, rappers who can hoop and more

In the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by rapper Joe Budden. In addition to rapping, Joe is also a host of Complex’s show ‘Everyday Struggle’ and ‘The Joe Budden Podcast.’ Alex and Joe discussed a wide range of topics including…

1:30: Joe’s interest in basketball and how he was during his playing days.

4:00: His thoughts on his favorite team, the New York Knicks.

4:40: How frustrating it is to be a fan of the Knicks.

7:20: What New York should do with Carmelo Anthony.

9:00: Kyrie Irving‘s trade demand.

10:00: Which teams are most intriguing in the Irving sweepstakes.

14:00: Joe’s favorite NBA players over the years.

15:00: The NBA players whom Joe considers friends.

17:45: Rappers who are good at basketball.

19:20: NBA players who are legitimately good at rapping.

23:00: How ‘Everyday Struggle’ came together and what it’s like working on the show.

27:00: His reaction to his interviews with Migos and Lil Yachty blowing up and spawning memes.

28:00: A behind-the-scenes story about Vic Mensa‘s contentious interview.

32:00: His beef with Drake and where they stand now.

34:00: The success of ‘Pump It Up’ and what it was like hearing his song everywhere, including Madden and several movies.

35:30: Misconceptions about being a rapper and the negatives that come with that lifestyle.

37:20: His desire to mentor younger rappers and what advice he has for up-and-comers.

