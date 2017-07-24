Kings wouldn't trade De'Aaron Fox to land Kyrie Irving

Despite recent rumors, the Sacramento Kings are reportedly uninterested in trading De’Aaron Fox to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving.

While Fox was linked to the Cavaliers, these rumblings are reportedly not true (via NBC Sports California):

The Kings have no interest in dealing Fox, who they acquired with the 5th overall selection in June’s NBA Draft. The 19-year-old is considered the future of the franchise at the point guard position and according to the source, any rumor of the team offering him in a deal are false.

Regardless, Fox is unable to be included in a trade until August 7 because he signed his rookie contract on July 6.

Of course, Sacramento also signed George Hill to a lucrative contract this offseason. The veteran guard is expected to play alongside Fox for the Kings and would not be eligible for trade until December.

Irving reporedly listed teams he’s interested in playing for next season, naming the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the Phoenix Suns may be the best fit for him based on value if the Cavaliers do decide to trade their star point guard.