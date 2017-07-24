Marcelo Huertas replaces Shane Larkin, to be coached by Pablo Prigioni

Marcelo Huertas, the 34-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers point guard, has signed a two-year deal with Baskonia in the EuroLeague.

Marcelinho Huertas will sign with Baskonia for two years https://t.co/qs6NCLHSUb — Sportando (@Sportando) July 24, 2017

Huertas was linked to Unicaja Malaga before eventually signing with Baskonia. He last played for Baskonia from 2009 through 2011. He played alongside Mirza Teletovic and Tiago Splitter.

Last season, Baskonia’s roster included Andrea Bargnani and Shane Larkin. But Bargnani received a contract buyout in June. And earlier this month, Larkin left the EuroLeague to return to the NBA on a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics.

Huertas will make significantly less money than what Larkin would have signed for with Baskonia.

Spanish pro-hoops team @Baskonia is expected to re-sign @ShaneLarkin_3 to a 2 year 5.5mm Euro deal (US$ 6.3mm). @CanesHoops — Charlie Strauzer (@strauzer) July 19, 2017

Rafa Luz, who’s also on the roster, played with Huertas on the Brazilian Men’s Basketball national team during the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Pablo Prigioni was previously on the roster, but he will transition to become the head coach of the team. Larkin had been the team’s starting point guard and Huertas will presumably take over this role.