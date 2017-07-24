Trending stories: Inside Kyrie Irving's trade demand, Kawhi Leonard and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
July 23 09:10 AM
Kyrie Irving expressed a will to return to the NBA Finals with LeBron James just two months ago. Paul George was nearly a Cavalier. Now, Irving’s trade demand has thrown Cleveland through yet another loop this offseason.
Shares
July 23 05:51 PM
With a versatile roster, Brad Stevens has plenty of options. Who will be the go-to guys beyond I.T., Hayward and Horford?
Shares
Should rookies take two-way contracts or gamble on themselves in the G League? – via 2ways10days.com
July 14 09:26 AM
These new deals NBA teams are able to offer are potential game changers for rookies who want to remain stateside early in their careers
Shares
Sources: LeBron won’t waive no-trade clause – via espn.com
July 23 06:46 PM
LeBron James will not waive his no-trade clause with the Cleveland Cavaliers for any teams during the 2017-18 season, league source tell ESPN’s Chris Haynes.
Shares
25 Years Later: THE ‘MYSTICAL’ DREAM TEAM SCRIMMAGE – via jackmccallum.net
July 23 06:08 PM
A recent piece on ESPN.com by Micah Adams reminded me that July 22 was the 25th anniversary of the famous Dream Team intrasquad scrimmage in Monte Carlo. I wrote about it in my 2012 book, Dream Tea…
Shares
Peter Vecsey talks Kyrie, LeBron, Knicks and Kings – via kfbk.iheart.com
July 23 05:53 AM
Read about Peter Vecsey talks Kyrie, LeBron, Knicks and Kings | Bill Herenda | NewsRadio KFBK
Shares
To NBA stars, Kawhi cooler than you think – via expressnews.com
July 23 09:17 AM
If the key to success in the modern-day NBA is all about forming alliances on the right banana boat, as Paul once termed his crew, isn’t a quiet star with a renowned aversion to frivolity at a disadvantage? When the NBA was rocked Thursday by news that Kyrie Irving had requested a trade from Cleveland, it prompted a chain of reactions that moved at hyper speed, from, “Why is he doing this?” to “Where will he go?” to “Maybe to the Spurs!” to “Probably not the Spurs …
Comments