Chauncey Billups on Kyrie Irving: 'It didn't really surprise me'

Five-time NBA All-Star Chauncey Billups was once considered likely to become President of Basketball Operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, the 2004 NBA Finals MVP eventually declined the gig. Billups, who was also linked to a job with the Hawks, joined The Vic Lombardi Show on Altitude Sports Radio. He spoke about the tumultuous trade rumors involving Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving.

"It didn't really surprise me. I knew so much about the situation that the rest of the world didn't know," Billups to @VicLombardi on Kyrie — Altitude Sports 950 (@Altitude950) July 25, 2017

Billups played college basketball at the University of Colorado and played for the Nuggets twice during his professional career. He is currently an NBA analyst for ESPN. He is also playing in the Big3 league run by Ice Cube.

He spoke about the opportunity to take over a front office, which he says is something he has always wanted to do. He said it didn’t quite feel right “in his spirit” to take the job.

Chauncey Billups dodged a bullet by walking away from the Cavs' offer. Imagine taking your first GM job and then walking into this?! pic.twitter.com/NTLW4oAoHg — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 21, 2017

While he said he didn’t speak with LeBron James until after he removed his name from consideration, Billups said he wasn’t bothered about the idea of James leaving Cleveland and called rebuilding a “beautiful” thing. However, he said their lack of assets was a more concerning dilemma.

But the most interesting point of the interview was when Billups spoke about Irving. When asked if he was surprised about the recent rumors, he then took a deep breath and said no.

“As they were doing their due dilligence on me, I was doing the same thing. I knew so much about the situation that the rest of the world doesn’t know. But that’s unfortunate, man. Because he’s a special talent and in my opinion, so much of what he’s been able to accomplish on and off the floor has been a beneficary of having LeBron James, man.”

Billups said it would be “alarming” for him if he were running a front office and had a chance to acquire Irving. He speculated that because he’s already won a title, maybe now he wants to win an MVP award.

Otherwise, he is having trouble making sense of the situation and why Irving would want to leave a winning situation.