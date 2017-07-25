Lakers re-sign Tyler Ennis, which gives Thomas Bryant unclear future

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to Derrick Rose as their backup point guard. Tyler Ennis will re-sign with the team instead.

Lakers have agreed to a one-year minimum contract with Tyler Ennis. Team option on Year 2, per league source. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 25, 2017

Rose, 28, will play for the Cavaliers next season and could be in line for more playing time than earlier expected amidst recent trade rumors involving Kyrie Irving. Ennis will sign for the NBA minimum, which is $1.52M for a player with three years of experience in the league.

Ennis was traded to the Lakers from the Rockets last season in a move that sent Lou Williams to Houston.

Los Angeles also received the No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, which they later traded to the Jazz for the No. 30 and No. 42 picks. While the Lakers selected Thomas Bryant of Indiana at No. 42 overall, he may not have a role on the team moving forward.

The Lakers still have $815k in cap room – to sign a rookie to a deal longer than 2 years – though doubt Bryant's agent goes for that — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) July 25, 2017

The front office can now offer just $815K in cap room to sign a rookie to a deal longer than two years but it’s unclear if Bryant would agree to this.

If the Lakers have another player they wish they sign, they can offer their $4.3 million “room” exception. Ian Clark is one player who is linked for such a contract.

Last season, Ennis played 22 games with Los Angeles and averaged 7.7 ppg with a 45.1 shooting percentage. His older brother Dylan Ennis played for the Warriors during the NBA’s summer league but agreed to sign in Serbia earlier today.