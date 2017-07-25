Suns need to include Josh Jackson, Eric Bledsoe to land Kyrie Irving

If the Phoenix Suns want to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers, there are a few hurdles they must get over to complete a deal.

The Suns were reportedly “very” close to trading for Irving during the 2017 NBA draft. This deal would have included Eric Bledsoe and the No. 4 overall pick for Irving and one of the veterans on the Cavaliers (presumably Channing Frye).

In the rearview now but heard from very reliable source talks were very real pic.twitter.com/lxGyZKjZVM — Vince Grzegorek (@vincethepolack) June 26, 2017

Phoenix can still land the 25-year-old point guard. However, it seems they’d need to include Bledsoe, Josh Jackson (whom they selected fourth overall last month) and potentially other pieces in order for the deal to happen.

ESPN analyst Zach Lowe wrote about the market for the Cavaliers if they decide to move Irving (via ESPN):

Josh Jackson could be the swing piece after Phoenix and Cleveland indeed talked around the draft about a swap involving the No. 4 pick, but the Suns were thrilled Jackson landed there. If the Suns relent on Jackson, Cleveland and Phoenix might be able to work a simple two-team deal.

This corroborates a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who also said the Suns would need to trade Jackson to land Irving. While it’s unclear what else Phoenix would need to give up in the deal, they can offer Alex Len, T.J. Warren or Tyler Ulis without hurting their core.

It’s worth noting that the Suns just hired James Jones to be their VP of Basketball Operations. Jones was a member of the Cavaliers for the past three seasons and he knows Irving well. The timing of the hire is certainly interesting.

Cavs want Bledsoe, Jackson- Plus for Kyrie in any deal with the Suns. But I do not know what the plus is. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 25, 2017