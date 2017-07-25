Suns won't trade Josh Jackson, which stalls Kyrie Irving trade talks

The Phoenix Suns would reportedly need to include Josh Jackson and Eric Bledsoe in a trade in order to pry Kyrie Irving away from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Phoenix Suns will NOT include Josh Jackson in any trade for Kyrie Irving. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 25, 2017

However, the Suns have reportedly told Jackson he will not be included in trade talks to land Irving. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne provided the update while on SportsCenter, which corroborated the recent report from NBA insider John Gambadoro.

This likely puts a hold on any talks between Phoenix and Cleveland. Of course, it’s worth noting that other teams have made similar promises to players and then gone back on their word.

Report: If PHX wants to acquire Kyrie Irving from CLE, they'll have to part ways with Eric Bledsoe and Josh Jackson: https://t.co/FXyeUHGnxY — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 25, 2017

Jackson is viewed as a potential centerpiece whom the Suns can build around. While star guard Devin Booker is not known for his defensive prowess, Jackson is considered an above-average defender.

Meanwhile, Suns GM Ryan McDonough said a similar sentiment about Bledsoe in 2015 (via Arizona Sports):

“It would take a whole lot for us to move Eric Bledsoe and that’s something we haven’t even considered. It hasn’t been discussed. It’s just something we’re not looking to do, frankly.”

Bledsoe recently told The Arizona Republic he loves playing for Phoenix. But he also added he prefers to play for a winning franchise. The team seems more willing to move him than their 2017 rookie.