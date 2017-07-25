USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Kyrie Irving trade scenarios, Derrick Rose and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 24 12:34 PM
Cleveland wants a king’s ransom in a Kyrie Irving deal. Zach Lowe looks at the Cavs’ potential trade partners.

July 24 07:42 PM
Derrick Rose and the Cavaliers agreed to a one-year deal for $2.1 million contract Monday after spending the day together, discussing how the team will return to the Finals without Kyrie Irving.

July 23 09:10 AM
Kyrie Irving expressed a will to return to the NBA Finals with LeBron James just two months ago. Paul George was nearly a Cavalier. Now, Irving’s trade demand has thrown Cleveland through yet another loop this offseason.

July 24 09:49 AM
The company charges subscribers $40 annually for local news in a handful of cities, forgoing advertising.

July 24 09:51 AM
Stability isn’t guaranteed for players in the G League, but NBA money is still around to be snatched up

July 24 10:39 PM
The Boston Celtics are expected to name Brandon Bailey the head coach of their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, multiple league…

Brian Windhorst, ESPN – via espn.com

July 24 05:55 PM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst about the Kyrie Irving situation and which teams could make a play for the Cavs’ guard.

July 24 07:11 PM
Rose met with the Cavaliers on Monday and finalized his decision after the visit.

July 24 12:02 PM
The price to acquire the All-Star guard will be high, but whatever the outcome, his demands have changed the franchise forever.

July 24 04:01 PM
New Celtics forward Gordon Hayward visits with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski to talk about the summer courtships of Boston, Utah and Miami.

July 24 11:04 AM
The Charlotte Hornets are looking for a third option at point guard behind Kemba Walker and backup Michael Carter-Williams, who recently joined the team.

