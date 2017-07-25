Trending stories: Kyrie Irving trade scenarios, Derrick Rose and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Lowe: Which massive Kyrie Irving trade will actually happen? – via espn.com
July 24 12:34 PM
Cleveland wants a king’s ransom in a Kyrie Irving deal. Zach Lowe looks at the Cavs’ potential trade partners.
Derrick Rose, Cavaliers agree to one-year deal – via cleveland.com
July 24 07:42 PM
Derrick Rose and the Cavaliers agreed to a one-year deal for $2.1 million contract Monday after spending the day together, discussing how the team will return to the Finals without Kyrie Irving.
July 23 09:10 AM
Kyrie Irving expressed a will to return to the NBA Finals with LeBron James just two months ago. Paul George was nearly a Cavalier. Now, Irving’s trade demand has thrown Cleveland through yet another loop this offseason.
As ESPN Falters, Sports Startup Chases Fans Tired of `Old Fluff’ – via bloomberg.com
July 24 09:49 AM
The company charges subscribers $40 annually for local news in a handful of cities, forgoing advertising.
NBA G League top earners for the 2016–17 season – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
July 24 09:51 AM
Stability isn’t guaranteed for players in the G League, but NBA money is still around to be snatched up
Sources: Boston Celtics to name Brandon Bailey head coach of Maine Red Claws – via 2ways10days.com
July 24 10:39 PM
The Boston Celtics are expected to name Brandon Bailey the head coach of their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, multiple league…
Brian Windhorst, ESPN – via espn.com
July 24 05:55 PM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst about the Kyrie Irving situation and which teams could make a play for the Cavs’ guard.
Sources: Former MVP Derrick Rose to join Cavaliers – via sports.yahoo.com
July 24 07:11 PM
Rose met with the Cavaliers on Monday and finalized his decision after the visit.
How Kyrie Irving has ended the super-team Cavs as we know them – via sports.yahoo.com
July 24 12:02 PM
The price to acquire the All-Star guard will be high, but whatever the outcome, his demands have changed the franchise forever.
July 24 04:01 PM
New Celtics forward Gordon Hayward visits with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski to talk about the summer courtships of Boston, Utah and Miami.
Charlotte Hornets will audition veteran point guard who played in China last season – via charlotteobserver.com
July 24 11:04 AM
The Charlotte Hornets are looking for a third option at point guard behind Kemba Walker and backup Michael Carter-Williams, who recently joined the team.
