Eric Bledsoe to work out with LeBron James, Derrick Rose in Las Vegas

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James will work out with Derrick Rose, who recently signed with the team. Eric Bledsoe will join too.

The Cavaliers recently signed Rose, who will have an opportunity to practice with James. Kyrie Irving Irving is currently traveling in China. Rose could potentially start for the Cavaliers next season, depending on whether or not Irving is traded and what players Cleveland receives back in the deal.

But the more interesting participant in the workout is Bledsoe, who has been one of the rumored trade candidates for the Cavaliers.

Something @kpelton suggested makes sense: Kyrie to Phoenix for a package centered around Eric Bledsoe, young players/picks. — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) July 21, 2017

The Suns may not be willing to part with Josh Jackson, who is a necessary component of a potential deal. But Bledsoe recently had comments that suggested he would welcome a trade to Cleveland (via AZ Central):

Then there’s the question of whether Bledsoe wants to remain in Phoenix. He has embraced the Valley, saying, “I love everything about it.” But as he told azcentral sports Sunday, “At the same time I want to win.”

Bledsoe and James share an agent at Klutch Sports. The Cavaliers superstar has long been a fan of the Suns guard.

It’s not uncommon for players who are at the same agency to work out together. However, it’s certainly worth noting Bledsoe will join James and Rose in Las Vegas.