Otis Smith, potential exec for Kings, traded for Vince Carter in 2010

When former Sacramento Kings executive Scott Perry left to join the New York Knicks, Otis Smith became a potential candidate to replace him.

His history as an executive is highlighted as the general manager of the Magic. Smith traded for Carter, who signed with the Kings this offseason, during the 2009-10 season.

The two have a previously established relationship.This is what Carter said of Smith in 2010 before the postseason (via New York Times):

“He brought a lot of pieces to the puzzle. I’m an important piece and I accept it. I’m not afraid of being in that position … You look at the talent and the ability we have. I can’t wait.”

The Magic also received Ryan Anderson, now at the center of trade rumors involving Carmelo Anthony, in the same deal to land Carter from the Nets.

Carter, who is from the Orlando area, called the trade a “dream come true” when the trade was complete. Smith remained with the Magic until 2012.

After his tenure with the franchise, he worked with the Pistons and became an assistant coach and Director of Player Development. He was also their D-League coach for two seasons.