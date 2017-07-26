Shane Larkin on his free agency experience, joining the Boston Celtics and his stint overseas

In the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Boston Celtics point guard Shane Larkin. They discussed a number of topics including…
0:40: His free agency experience and having to decide between overseas offers and a return to the NBA.
2:00: Leaving significant money on the table to return to the NBA on a minimum contract.
3:20: Why he decided to sign with the Boston Celtics.
5:00: How nice it is being part of a first-class organization that has a lot of stability.
6:30: How excited he is to play with stars like Isaiah Thomas, Gordon Hayward and Al Horford.
8:20: His thoughts on Brad Stevens and what role Coach Stevens has in mind for him.
10:15: His untapped potential, since he’s still just 24 years old.
12:00: How good can this Celtics team be?
13:30: With the Cleveland Cavaliers dealing with the Kyrie Irving drama and failing to make a big addition, is there a feeling in Boston that this is the year the Celtics can advance to the NBA Finals?
15:30: How playing overseas helped his confidence.
18:00: What aspects of his game improved during his time overseas?
20:30: His experience playing for Rick Carlisle on the Dallas Mavericks and his thoughts on Dennis Smith Jr.
23:00: What are some weaknesses in his game that he’s trying to improve?
24:50: How does the competition in the Euroleague compare to the NBA?
30:30: How he likes to play and what system he feels he fits best in.
32:30: How hard was it to learn the Triangle Offense with the New York Knicks and can it still be effective in today’s NBA?
38:00: How his time with the Miami Hurricanes compared him for the NBA.
42:00: His time as a baseball player and how his father, Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin, has guided him throughout his career.
