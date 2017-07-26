USA Today Sports

Trending stories: The latest on Kyrie Irving, Brandon Knight and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 25 08:15 AM
Is Kyrie Irving good enough to run his own team and win? His “Mamba mentality” suggests one thing, but the stats haven’t backed it up yet.

July 25 05:31 PM
The Suns said Tuesday that backup point guard Brandon Knight suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and likely will miss all of the 2017-18 season.

July 25 04:18 PM
Are the Blazers better off without Allen Crabbe? How did the Nets do in the deal? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.

July 25 08:36 AM
Not even four years removed from herding sheep and driving snowmobiles, Tryggvi Hlinason is now the future of Icelandic basketball.

July 25 01:00 PM
Chauncey Billups said in an interview Tuesday that he knew Kyrie Irving was unhappy while he was interviewing for the Cavaliers’ president job last month.

July 25 01:43 PM
With his unique kind and gentle touch, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki has had such a heart-warming and impactful influence on Tatum Teague that the six-year old leukemia patient from Richardson fondly refers to him as “Uncle Dirk”.

July 25 02:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker was originally scheduled to play in an exhibition in South Africa next month.

July 25 06:18 PM
Manu Ginobili embraces his hair loss with bald eagle selfie. Ginobili, who turns 40 on Friday, took a picture staring straight into the eyes of a bald eagle and tweeted it Tuesday afternoon.  Manu Ginobili reportedly puts retirement rumors to rest

July 25 05:52 PM
The Magic and free agent Arron Afflalo have reached agreement on a one-year, $2.1 million for the veteran guard, league sources told ESPN.

