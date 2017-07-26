Trending stories: The latest on Kyrie Irving, Brandon Knight and more

During talks, Billups knew Irving was unhappy – via espn.com July 25 01:00 PM Chauncey Billups said in an interview Tuesday that he knew Kyrie Irving was unhappy while he was interviewing for the Cavaliers’ president job last month. Shares

Uncle Dirk and Little Tatum – Official Website of the Dallas Mavericks – via mavs.com July 25 01:43 PM With his unique kind and gentle touch, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki has had such a heart-warming and impactful influence on Tatum Teague that the six-year old leukemia patient from Richardson fondly refers to him as "Uncle Dirk".

Manu Ginobili embraces his hair loss with bald eagle selfie – via mysanantonio.com July 25 06:18 PM Manu Ginobili embraces his hair loss with bald eagle selfie. Ginobili, who turns 40 on Friday, took a picture staring straight into the eyes of a bald eagle and tweeted it Tuesday afternoon. Manu Ginobili reportedly puts retirement rumors to rest