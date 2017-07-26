Trending stories: The latest on Kyrie Irving, Brandon Knight and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Is Kyrie following Kobe’s lead, and is that a good thing? – via espn.com
July 25 08:15 AM
Is Kyrie Irving good enough to run his own team and win? His “Mamba mentality” suggests one thing, but the stats haven’t backed it up yet.
Shares
Suns’ Knight has torn ACL, likely out for season – via espn.com
July 25 05:31 PM
The Suns said Tuesday that backup point guard Brandon Knight suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and likely will miss all of the 2017-18 season.
Shares
Trade grades: Who wins Blazers-Nets deal for Crabbe? – via espn.com
July 25 04:18 PM
Are the Blazers better off without Allen Crabbe? How did the Nets do in the deal? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
Shares
How a 7-foot farmer became Iceland’s rare NBA prospect – via espn.com
July 25 08:36 AM
Not even four years removed from herding sheep and driving snowmobiles, Tryggvi Hlinason is now the future of Icelandic basketball.
Shares
During talks, Billups knew Irving was unhappy – via espn.com
July 25 01:00 PM
Chauncey Billups said in an interview Tuesday that he knew Kyrie Irving was unhappy while he was interviewing for the Cavaliers’ president job last month.
Shares
July 25 01:43 PM
With his unique kind and gentle touch, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki has had such a heart-warming and impactful influence on Tatum Teague that the six-year old leukemia patient from Richardson fondly refers to him as “Uncle Dirk”.
Shares
Why Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker won’t play in Africa exhibition after all – via charlotteobserver.com
July 25 02:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker was originally scheduled to play in an exhibition in South Africa next month.
Shares
Manu Ginobili embraces his hair loss with bald eagle selfie – via mysanantonio.com
July 25 06:18 PM
Manu Ginobili embraces his hair loss with bald eagle selfie. Ginobili, who turns 40 on Friday, took a picture staring straight into the eyes of a bald eagle and tweeted it Tuesday afternoon. Manu Ginobili reportedly puts retirement rumors to rest
Shares
Sources: Afflalo strikes 1-year deal with Magic – via espn.com
July 25 05:52 PM
The Magic and free agent Arron Afflalo have reached agreement on a one-year, $2.1 million for the veteran guard, league sources told ESPN.
Comments