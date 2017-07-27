Former Timberwolves coach would trade Andrew Wiggins for Kyrie Irving

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly exploring trades with “incredible seriousness” to land Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While it’s unclear if former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins would be involved in this deal, former Timberwolves coach Sam Mitchell said he’d pull the trigger if he could land Irving. However, it’s important to note that Irving is the “only” player he’d move Wiggins to acquire.

Just was on @SiriusXMNBA with @SamMitchellNBA. He said the ONLY player he'd move Wiggins for is Kyrie. Thought that was telling — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) July 27, 2017

Mitchell coached Wiggins both as a head coach and as an assistant for Minnesota. He has openly praised the young player and Wiggins has supported his former coach.

While he is no longer with the organization, it’s interesting to hear his reaction to the recent trade rumors considering how well he knows the Canadian-born basketball player.

Brian Windhorst recently spoke about the potential for a trade (via ESPN):

“I know if the Wolves would be willing to include Andrew Wiggins – and I don’t know if they will; I was told that they weren’t willing to [include Wiggins] for Jimmy Butler – then I think this deal could get done. But you could present very strong cases both ways. So I’m not saying which way I think it would go.”

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are reportedly working on a contract extension for Wiggins. The five-year deal would be worth approximately $148 million.

If he is not included in a deal for Irving, it seems unlikely Minnesota would have enough assets to trade for the point guard considering they also traded for Jimmy Butler earlier this offseason.