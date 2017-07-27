Kristaps Porzingis pays tribute to New York, Latvia in new adidas shoe

New York Knicks star big man Kristaps Porzingis received an updated player exclusive sneaker from adidas on their Crazy Explosive line.

Porzingis has a seven-year deal with adidas that pays him between $3 and $7 million per season. The Latvian-born player does not (yet) have his own signature shoe, but this a custom look for the 21-year-old baller.

The shoes for Porzingis feature a nod to his adopted home of New York with the Statue of Liberty as well as a tribute to the Freedom Monument in Riga.

Here is more information about the design from Nick DePaula (via Nice Kicks):

The right shoe has a Statue of Liberty outline, highlighting his current home of New York, while the left shoe incorporates Latvia’s Freedom Monument statue, a nod to his home country. Both monuments feature similar colors tones of mint green and gold, which could also make for some interesting future products.

His first player edition kicks featured a depiction of the Latvian flag. The shoes will be available in Knicks-themed colors during the season.

While Porzingis was the subject of trade rumors earlier this offseason, those have subsided since the team parted ways with former executive Phil Jackson.