Trending stories: Kyrie Irving trade chatter, 2018 free agents and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 26 08:14 AM
Before LeBron James’ NBA Finals streak, Derrick Rose embraced an Eastern Conference rivalry. But now, several years later, Rose and James factor into each other’s path toward success.

July 26 01:16 PM
Hall of Fame center Yao Ming reached the pinnacle as China’s most prominent NBA player, but now Guo may begin the trend of smaller Chinese players finding their place in the league.

July 26 06:58 PM
Cavs owner Dan Gilbert downplayed talk that star point guard Kyrie Irving wants out of Cleveland, calling it a “fluid situation” and stating that he expects Irving to be at training camp.

July 26 12:38 PM
Which stars will teams be pursuing in 2018? Kevin Pelton ranks the 30 best players who could hit the market.

July 26 08:55 AM
The Cavs point guard’s trade demand is anti-superteam

July 26 04:29 PM
JUL 26, 2017 – The Thunder’s new look is a lot like its old one. The team on Wednesday unveiled the first look at its new Nike uniforms, and the design hasn’t changed much from its previous home and road looks from adidas.

July 26 08:00 AM
Kyrie Irving reportedly included New York on his trade wish list. But Carmelo Anthony is still focused on Houston, not Cleveland.

July 26 09:48 AM
With the league’s business booming and few franchises for sale in recent years, industry experts estimated that Rockets president Tad Brown and NBA officials have received roughly a dozen calls a day expressing interest in the team and that its eventual sales price could break the $2 billion record set when Steve Ballmer bought the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014 …

July 26 04:54 PM
The Orlando Magic fortified their depth this offseason

July 26 07:03 PM
Dan Gilbert and Koby Altman sought to explain away everything bad that’s happened to the Cavs this offseason by pretending they didn’t happen at all.

July 26 08:58 PM
Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert, nearly a month after a failed bid to land Paul George from Indiana, still doesn’t seem to be over it.

July 26 05:39 PM
Mike D’Antoni, the Rockets’ coach, has a home near the practice fields. Two prominent coaches – Mike D’Antoni and Dana Holgorsen – attended the Texans’ first practice at The Greenbrier. D’Antoni, the Rockets’ coach, has a home near the practice fields. If you like to golf, fish, ride, white water rafting, bungee jumping – whatever you want to do is here. You get to know players and coaches, and when the season starts, you can really root for them.

