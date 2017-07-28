11 things you may not know about Drazen Petrovic

1. He once scored 112 points in a Yugoslav League game.

2. An Italian journalist from Gazzetta dello Sport reportedly gave him the nickname ‘Mozart’.

3. He was named MVP of the 1986 World Championship ahead of David Robinson, Arvydas Sabonis and Oscar Schmidt.

4. In 1993, he became the first European player to make an All-NBA Team.

5. He has the fourth-best three-point shooting percentage in NBA history.

Only behind Steve Kerr, Hubert Davis and Stephen Curry.

6. He shot just 32.4 percent from beyond the arc in the playoffs, though.

7. Per Basketball-Reference, he finished in the Bottom 3 in Defensive Rating on his teams each of his seasons in the NBA.

8. He has one of the lowest rebound percentages in NBA history among shooting guards.

9. He was second cousins with Serbian basketball star Dejan Bodiroga.

10. He medaled at the Olympics three times.

Twice with Yugoslavia, once with Croatia.

11. He was the top scorer in the Olympic final both in 1988 and 1992.