Trending stories: Kyrie Irving, JaVale McGee, Jordan Clarkson and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 27 10:31 AM
The salary-cap spike of 2016 — which aided Kevin Durant’s move to Golden State — was a special circumstance, one that isn’t being repeated this summer. By 2018, the market correction might freeze out even more players hoping to cash in.

July 27 11:27 AM
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder first-round pick Terrance Ferguson has obtained clearance from FIBA to sign with an NBA team, according to a FIBA source.

June 26 10:19 AM
Teams now have two additional roster spots, but their use is guarded with specific parameters under new two-way contracts.

July 27 07:14 PM
The Golden State Warriors are re-signing center JaVale McGee to a one-year contract, sources told ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

July 27 12:36 PM
Atlanta Hawks swingman DeAndre Bembry shined during Summer League. Now, he hopes to take on a bigger role and duplicate his success in the regular season.

July 27 08:49 PM
LOS ANGELES – As the host of his own summer camp, Jordan Clarkson served as the main attraction for children eager to meet and interact with the Lakers’ fourth-year guard. That changed when Lakers …

Magic sign center Khem Birch – via orlandosentinel.com

July 27 01:22 PM
The Orlando Magic signed center Khem Birch on Thursday

July 21 12:36 PM
Loyd went from unknown to breakout guard in the G League last year. Now his journey continues as the offseason takes hold.

July 27 11:29 AM
A trade seems increasingly inevitable

