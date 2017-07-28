Trending stories: Kyrie Irving, JaVale McGee, Jordan Clarkson and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
‘Nuclear winter’ could be coming for NBA free agents in 2018 – via espn.com
July 27 10:31 AM
The salary-cap spike of 2016 — which aided Kevin Durant’s move to Golden State — was a special circumstance, one that isn’t being repeated this summer. By 2018, the market correction might freeze out even more players hoping to cash in.
Source: Thunder rookie Terrance Ferguson receives FIBA clearance – via normantranscript.com
July 27 11:27 AM
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder first-round pick Terrance Ferguson has obtained clearance from FIBA to sign with an NBA team, according to a FIBA source.
NBA two-way contracts FAQ – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
June 26 10:19 AM
Teams now have two additional roster spots, but their use is guarded with specific parameters under new two-way contracts.
Sources: GSW re-signing McGee to 1-year deal – via espn.com
July 27 07:14 PM
The Golden State Warriors are re-signing center JaVale McGee to a one-year contract, sources told ESPN’s Chris Haynes.
After strong summer league, DeAndre Bembry is hoping for a bigger role with the Hawks – via hoopshype.com
July 27 12:36 PM
Atlanta Hawks swingman DeAndre Bembry shined during Summer League. Now, he hopes to take on a bigger role and duplicate his success in the regular season.
How will Jordan Clarkson adjust to the Lakers’ roster changes? – via ocregister.com
July 27 08:49 PM
LOS ANGELES – As the host of his own summer camp, Jordan Clarkson served as the main attraction for children eager to meet and interact with the Lakers’ fourth-year guard. That changed when Lakers …
Magic sign center Khem Birch – via orlandosentinel.com
July 27 01:22 PM
The Orlando Magic signed center Khem Birch on Thursday
Marcus Thompson: The Athletic’s new Bay Area writer, Steph Curry biographer — On leaving newspapers after 18 years; on covering Steph; on the preposterousness of Rocky v Clubber. – via bumpers.fm
July 27 09:04 AM
50 minute listen
Jordan Loyd finds balance between competing goals at Summer League – via 2ways10days.com
July 21 12:36 PM
Loyd went from unknown to breakout guard in the G League last year. Now his journey continues as the offseason takes hold.
Report: Kyrie Irving not speaking with Cavaliers – via nba.nbcsports.com
July 27 11:29 AM
A trade seems increasingly inevitable
