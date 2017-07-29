USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Shaq's LaVar Ball diss track, Kyrie Irving, Ramon Sessions and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 28 08:09 AM
One of Irving’s former teammates told a Western Conference GM, “He’s an animal. Forget whatever you hear about him off the court, go get him.” But what will it take to pry the four-time All-Star from new GM Koby Altman and the Cavaliers?

July 28 09:37 AM
ESPN reports says Miami Heat would put Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow into play for Kyrie Irving.

July 08 10:47 AM
All the players who have signed two-way contracts in one easy location

July 28 05:30 PM
Shaq Diesel just went all Tupac on LaVar Ball.

July 28 08:22 AM
What Kyrie Irving trades would make sense? Our NBA Insiders present five deals that work, featuring six All-Stars and seven teams.

July 28 02:43 PM
After splitting the 2016-17 season between the Knicks and Wizards, guard Brandon Jennings will play for China Shanxi next year on a one-year deal.

July 28 07:37 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY — There may not be anyone else who practices free throws like Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams.

July 28 03:08 PM
The free-agent guard agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million deal with New York.

July 28 11:12 AM
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, roughly 20 teams have looked into trading for Irving, with at least six — San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Miami Heat — actually making offers.

