Trending stories: Shaq's LaVar Ball diss track, Kyrie Irving, Ramon Sessions and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Woj: Teams want Kyrie Irving, the question is, ‘How much?’ – via espn.com
July 28 08:09 AM
One of Irving’s former teammates told a Western Conference GM, “He’s an animal. Forget whatever you hear about him off the court, go get him.” But what will it take to pry the four-time All-Star from new GM Koby Altman and the Cavaliers?
ESPN reports Heat bid for Kyrie centers on Dragic, Winslow – via sun-sentinel.com
July 28 09:37 AM
ESPN reports says Miami Heat would put Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow into play for Kyrie Irving.
NBA Two-Way Contract Tracker – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
July 08 10:47 AM
All the players who have signed two-way contracts in one easy location
Shaq Drops LaVar Ball Diss Track – via tmz.com
July 28 05:30 PM
Shaq Diesel just went all Tupac on LaVar Ball.
Five best and biggest Kyrie trades we’d like to see – via espn.com
July 28 08:22 AM
What Kyrie Irving trades would make sense? Our NBA Insiders present five deals that work, featuring six All-Stars and seven teams.
Free-agent G Jennings heading to China – via espn.com
July 28 02:43 PM
After splitting the 2016-17 season between the Knicks and Wizards, guard Brandon Jennings will play for China Shanxi next year on a one-year deal.
Andre Roberson working on mind along with free throws – via normantranscript.com
July 28 07:37 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY — There may not be anyone else who practices free throws like Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams.
Sources: Knicks agree to deal with Ramon Sessions – via sports.yahoo.com
July 28 03:08 PM
The free-agent guard agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million deal with New York.
Cleveland Cavaliers have received Kyrie Irving trade offers from at least six teams – via cleveland.com
July 28 11:12 AM
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, roughly 20 teams have looked into trading for Irving, with at least six — San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Miami Heat — actually making offers.
