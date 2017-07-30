Kings hired former 76ers exec Brandon Williams as new assistant GM

The Sacramento Kings hired former Philadelphia 76ers exec Brandon D. Williams as their assistant GM after Scott Perry left for the Knicks.

Kings have hired Sixers VP of Basketball Administration Brandon Williams as their new Assistant General Manager, source told @TheUndefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 30, 2017

Also a former NBA player, Williams was the leading scorer in program history for Davidson before Stephen Curry broke his record.

When he worked for the league office, he was the associate vice president of basketball operations. He had been the director of player development in the community and player programs department for the league.

One league source had nothing but high praise for the Sacramento hire (via NBA.com):

“He can seamlessly work with and through a coach having a hard time, players going through a hiccup or two and a media storm. This matters and I have seen it first hand.”

Williams oversaw player development, agent relations and recruiting while with the Sixers. He was also the assistant general manager under Sam Hinkie as well. But his biggest role was as the GM of their D-League team.

Players who have come through their organization include Sean Kilpatrick (now with the Nets), Vander Blue (now with the Lakers), Russ Smith (now in China) as well as Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

The most notable veterans who made stops there are Baron Davis, Nate Robinson, Mike Scott, Kendall Marshall and Tiago Splitter.