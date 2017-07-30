Michael Beasley could make double his NBA salary if he plays in China

Former No. 2 overall pick Michael Beasley has had success in the NBA since returning from China. But a return overseas may make sense.

Source said CBA team Shandong Golden Stars offered Michael Beasley a 3-year, $15 million contract to convince him to play in China — Coral Lu (@CoralLu1) July 16, 2017

Beasley played well for the Bucks and the Rockets and he has maintained an above average player efficiency rating since coming back to the United States.

Milwaukee teammate Jason Terry spoke about the changes he noticed in Beasley:

“What happened to him is he was humbled by the experience when he was without the NBA. He had to go over to China and play for a season. It’s different. It’s a reality check. It’s like, you were very blessed to play in this league and that was taken away from you. So when you come back, all of a sudden you mature very fast.”

Recent reports indicate Beasley has been offered an annual contract of $5 million to play in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Beasley was paid $1.4 million by the Bucks last season and was linked to the Warriors at the beginning of July. If signed to a team in America, he’d likely have a one-year deal for the minimum for someone with his experience: $2.1 million.

In 2014, Beasley signed a “lucrative” deal to play for the Shanghai Sharks. But the following season, his deal in China was for $600K.

For comparison, Brandon Jennings recently accepted a one-year deal worth $1.5 million to play in China. Jordan Crawford, who was dominant in the CBA, returned to the league on a deal worth $1.7 million.

Crawford actually made more while playing overseas with a contract of reportedly $2 million.

However, Beasley may be set on playing in the United States. Last year, he turned down strong offers to play overseas because he was “determined” to play in the NBA.