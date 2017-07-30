Nuggets' Malik Beasley on rookie year, adding Paul Millsap, Kyrie Irving rumors and more

In the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Denver Nuggets shooting guard Malik Beasley. They discussed…
0:40: What he learned during his rookie season.
1:30: Which veterans helped him as he adjusted to the league.
2:20: The aspects of his game that he needs to improve going forward.
2:50: How his time at Florida State prepared him for the NBA.
3:55: His excellent summer league play and how that helps his confidence.
5:15: What the coaching staff wanted to see from him entering summer league and how they felt about his performance.
5:50: How tough it was each night not knowing whether he’d play or how many minutes he’d receive.
7:05: His untapped potential since he’s only 20 years old.
8:00: How playing well in the final two games of last season gave him something to build on entering the summer.
9:20: What has been the focus of his offseason training?
10:00: His experience with Mike Malone, and how he has helped his development.
11:00: What the addition of Paul Millsap means for the Nuggets and how he’ll fit alongside this team.
11:45: How nice is to see Denver being viewed as an attractive destination for free agents, like Millsap, and what makes the situation so appealing.
12:45: How much fun is it to play in this offense?
13:35: After just missing the playoffs last year, is that the team-wide goal entering this season?
15:00: His thoughts on the Kyrie Irving situation, whether the trade demand surprised him and the possibility of Irving landing in Denver.
16:05: If Irving were to join the Nuggets, what would he bring to the team?
16:45: Malik shares his ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment.
18:30: Who were the toughest players he matched up against during his rookie year?
20:00: Which NBA players Malik watches and models his game after.
