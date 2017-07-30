Trending stories: Paul George trade, DeAndre Bembry and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Portland Trail Blazers unveil new Nike uniforms – via oregonlive.com
July 29 04:05 PM
The Blazers revealed updated, modernized white and black uniforms Saturday — and teased two more — as Nike prepares to take over as the NBA’s uniform provider.
July 29 09:15 AM
Kevin Pelton answers your questions on a potential Cavs trade in hindsight, Seattle expansion and more.
Kings Sign Jack Cooley to Two-Way Contract – via nba.com
July 29 02:17 PM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Sacramento Kings today announced that the team has signed forward Jack Cooley to a two-way contract.
After strong summer league, DeAndre Bembry is hoping for a bigger role with the Hawks – via hoopshype.com
July 27 12:36 PM
Atlanta Hawks swingman DeAndre Bembry shined during Summer League. Now, he hopes to take on a bigger role and duplicate his success in the regular season.
Timberwolves owner says team working on five-year max extension for Andrew Wiggins – via nba.nbcsports.com
July 29 03:30 PM
Owner Glen Taylor says “we want to keep him here” but the Kyrie Irving trade possibility still looms.
