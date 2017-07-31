Garrett Temple on the Kings' veteran signings, De'Aaron Fox, playoff aspirations and more

In the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy talks with Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple. They discussed…

1:15: Temple’s thoughts on De’Aaron Fox and his long-term potential.

3:25: How he feels about the Kings’ incoming rookie class as a whole.

5:20: Skal Labissiere’s ceiling and how he has developed behind-the-scenes.

8:10: Can Buddy Hield become a star?

10:20: Garrett’s thoughts on the Kings signing George Hill, Zach Randolph and Vince Carter and how they’ll help the team.

12:40: His conversations with Hill, Randolph and Carter and what they need to do in order to build a winning culture in Sacramento.

14:10: After making these win-now signings, is making the playoffs next season a realistic goal?

16:00: Temple discusses the job Dave Joerger did in his first year as Sacramento’s head coach.

17:45: Temple shares the areas of his game he’s trying to improve with his offseason training.

20:10: Does Garrett want to be a coach or executive after his playing days?

21:30: What was his reaction to the DeMarcus Cousins trade, and how impressed was he with how the young guys stepped up in the aftermath?

25:30: His thoughts on Sacramento as a city and how free agents tend to enjoy it once they give it a chance.

27:30: How different is Sacramento’s culture now versus when Garrett first played there as a rookie?

29:40: Who were some of the veterans who mentored him and showed him how to be a professional when he was a young player?

31:45: How frustrating is it to play in the same division as the Golden State Warriors, especially after a strong summer like this?

33:20: His thoughts on Kyrie Irving reportedly demanding a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

35:00: How egos and jealousy can impact an NBA team.